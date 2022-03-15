Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) Short Interest Up 33.9% in February

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a growth of 33.9% from the February 13th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CBAN. StockNews.com started coverage on Colony Bankcorp in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on Colony Bankcorp in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Colony Bankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th.

Shares of CBAN stock opened at $18.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Colony Bankcorp has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $19.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.83 million, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.93.

Colony Bankcorp ( NASDAQ:CBAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.08). Colony Bankcorp had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 17.40%. The business had revenue of $29.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.12 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Colony Bankcorp will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Colony Bankcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.44%.

In other news, Director M Frederick Dwozan acquired 6,500 shares of Colony Bankcorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $107,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Brian D. Schmitt acquired 5,000 shares of Colony Bankcorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 18,560 shares of company stock valued at $306,359 over the last ninety days. 10.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 283.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colony Bankcorp during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in Colony Bankcorp during the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Colony Bankcorp by 10.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Colony Bankcorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $318,000. Institutional investors own 37.04% of the company’s stock.

Colony Bankcorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the stockholder and investor relations functions through its subsidiary, Colony Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Division, Mortgage Division, and Small Business Specialty Lending Division. The Banking Division segment offers full service financial services including commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

