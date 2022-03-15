Color Platform (CLR) Trading Down 4.5% This Week

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. Color Platform has a total market capitalization of $608,258.99 and approximately $474.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Color Platform has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. One Color Platform coin can now be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Color Platform alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,358.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $289.44 or 0.00735399 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.79 or 0.00192565 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005596 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00023909 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Color Platform Profile

Color Platform (CRYPTO:CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Color Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Color Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.