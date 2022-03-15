Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Brokerages expect Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) to announce $0.66 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Columbia Banking System’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.62. Columbia Banking System posted earnings per share of $0.73 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will report full-year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $3.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Columbia Banking System.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $169.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.60 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 32.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on COLB. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Columbia Banking System in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Columbia Banking System has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.20.

In other news, CFO Aaron James Deer bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.45 per share, with a total value of $100,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COLB. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 99.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:COLB traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 744,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,936. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.66. Columbia Banking System has a 52-week low of $30.09 and a 52-week high of $50.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.01%.

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts, debit and credit cards, digital banking, personal loans, home loans, foreign currency, professional banking, treasury management, merchant card services, international banking, financial services, private banking, and trust and investment services.

