Comerica Bank Acquires 11,650 Shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Rating) by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,650 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.17% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 1,028.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 68,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after buying an additional 62,779 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,067,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 1,112.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 57,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after buying an additional 52,900 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 778.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 26,736 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 283,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,663,000 after buying an additional 26,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of UHT stock opened at $59.06 on Tuesday. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 12-month low of $55.01 and a 12-month high of $75.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $814.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.89 and a 200-day moving average of $57.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in investing and leasing healthcare and human service facilities through direct ownership or joint ventures. The firm focuses on investing in acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute facilities, medical office buildings, free-standing emergency departments, and childcare centers.

