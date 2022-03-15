Comerica Bank Acquires 7,670 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,670 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,186,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 52.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,775,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,388,000 after buying an additional 1,303,573 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,423,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,809,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,447,000 after acquiring an additional 974,139 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,304,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,052,000 after acquiring an additional 966,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

WPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.17.

WPM stock opened at $46.78 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.87. The company has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.47. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of $36.39 and a 1-year high of $50.34.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.99 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 51.28% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.48%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

