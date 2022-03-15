Comerica Bank Boosts Holdings in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) by 101.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,671 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.18% of Unitil worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Unitil in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Unitil by 111,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Unitil by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Unitil by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Unitil by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UTL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Unitil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE:UTL opened at $50.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $811.09 million, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Unitil Co. has a 52-week low of $40.53 and a 52-week high of $59.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.68.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $139.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.00 million. Unitil had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 7.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Unitil Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from Unitil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric, Non-Regulated and Other. The firm produces and sells electricity & natural gas. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.

