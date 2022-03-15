Comerica Bank Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Comerica Bank cut its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,278 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 47,704 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BNS. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $535,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 162.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 335,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,868,000 after buying an additional 207,752 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 566,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,889,000 after buying an additional 16,119 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,940,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,625,000 after buying an additional 62,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BNS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$104.00 to C$107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TD Securities downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.74.

Shares of NYSE:BNS opened at $72.12 on Tuesday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $59.05 and a 12 month high of $74.86. The company has a market cap of $86.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.52. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.7884 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.76%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

