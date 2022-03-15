Comerica Bank Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,465 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,637 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.09% of Encore Capital Group worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,770,186 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $87,218,000 after purchasing an additional 18,204 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,529,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $75,347,000 after purchasing an additional 62,928 shares during the last quarter. BloombergSen Inc. lifted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 859,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,353,000 after purchasing an additional 11,509 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 330,924 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,306,000 after purchasing an additional 7,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Encore Capital Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 293,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,918,000 after acquiring an additional 8,013 shares during the period.

In other news, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $578,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan B. Bell sold 6,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $423,703.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,361 shares of company stock worth $5,578,800 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECPG opened at $61.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.60 and a fifty-two week high of $72.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.32.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $357.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.60 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

ECPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group from $70.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

