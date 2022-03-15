Comerica Bank Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,737 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALE. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ALLETE by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of ALLETE by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ALLETE by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

Get ALLETE alerts:

Shares of ALE opened at $65.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 0.56. ALLETE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.84 and a twelve month high of $73.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.76 and a 200-day moving average of $63.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.65 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.50%.

Several brokerages have commented on ALE. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of ALLETE from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

About ALLETE (Get Rating)

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.