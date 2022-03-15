Comerica Bank Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2022

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFGGet Rating) by 67.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 536,376 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. BEAM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 12.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MUFG stock opened at $6.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.84. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $6.62.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFGGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.36 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 20.96%. Research analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (Get Rating)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG)

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.