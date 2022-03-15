Comerica Bank Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) by 67.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 536,376 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. BEAM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 12.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MUFG stock opened at $6.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.84. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $6.62.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.36 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 20.96%. Research analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

