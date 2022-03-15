Comerica Bank Increases Stock Position in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,319 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.19% of Wabash National worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WNC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Wabash National in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Wabash National by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Wabash National by 70,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 9,821 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Wabash National during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wabash National during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 97.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WNC opened at $15.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $767.42 million, a P/E ratio of 1,574.00 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.26. Wabash National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $21.63.

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $479.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.23 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wabash National Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,200.00%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Wabash National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Wabash National from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wabash National in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wabash National presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.83.

In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $35,893.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 10,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $203,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,386 shares of company stock worth $326,894 in the last ninety days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the company or through independent dealers.

