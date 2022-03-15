Comerica Bank Invests $1.48 Million in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 28,475 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPI. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of eXp World during the 3rd quarter worth $12,866,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in eXp World by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 292,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,732,000 after purchasing an additional 143,672 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in eXp World by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 722,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,716,000 after purchasing an additional 137,624 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in eXp World by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 648,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,124,000 after purchasing an additional 129,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in eXp World during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,772,000. Institutional investors own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $298,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stacey Onnen sold 16,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total value of $390,395.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 416,584 shares of company stock valued at $12,287,027 in the last three months. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EXPI stock opened at $21.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.91. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.21 and a fifty-two week high of $59.77.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. eXp World had a return on equity of 44.57% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. eXp World’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a report on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on eXp World from $63.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

