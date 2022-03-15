Comerica Bank Lowers Position in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,970 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,955 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Everi worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRI. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Everi in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Everi in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Everi in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Everi in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Everi in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. 89.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Everi alerts:

EVRI stock opened at $20.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 2.64. Everi Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $26.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.16 and a 200-day moving average of $22.17.

Everi ( NYSE:EVRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.52. Everi had a return on equity of 144.70% and a net margin of 23.16%. The company had revenue of $180.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EVRI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Everi from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

Everi Company Profile (Get Rating)

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.