Comerica Bank Makes New Investment in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 180,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,000. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.10% of Oaktree Specialty Lending as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OCSL. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 241.7% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. 63.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

OCSL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Oaktree Specialty Lending stock opened at $7.17 on Tuesday. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $7.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.39.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 89.41% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $64.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 48.44%.

In other news, insider Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $1,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 600,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,514,000 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Profile (Get Rating)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.