Comerica Bank Purchases 25,214 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) by 55.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,214 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.09% of Healthcare Services Group worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 568.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 77,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 65,691 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 92,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 47,288 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 204.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 60,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 40,512 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,416,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 26,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $17.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 0.31. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.75 and a 1 year high of $32.96.

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.10). Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 2.79%. On average, research analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.2113 dividend. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.10%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.38.

Healthcare Services Group Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry, and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Housekeeping and Dietary. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

