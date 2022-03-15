Comerica Bank Purchases 48,131 Shares of WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) by 177.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,131 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.11% of WW International worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its position in WW International by 18.1% during the third quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,738,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,985,000 after purchasing an additional 419,711 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in WW International by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 548,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,010,000 after purchasing an additional 13,335 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in WW International during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,791,000. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in WW International during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,429,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in WW International by 1.8% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WW opened at $9.49 on Tuesday. WW International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.83 and a 52-week high of $41.13. The stock has a market cap of $664.50 million, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.04 and its 200 day moving average is $16.38.

WW International ( NASDAQ:WW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $276.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.06 million. WW International had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WW International, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on WW International from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp downgraded WW International from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on WW International from $22.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WW International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of WW International in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WW International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

