Comerica Bank Purchases New Holdings in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 43,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in LendingClub by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LendingClub by 207.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,924 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in LendingClub in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub stock opened at $13.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 104.39 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.16. LendingClub Co. has a 12-month low of $11.97 and a 12-month high of $49.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.59. LendingClub had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $262.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LendingClub Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

LC has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of LendingClub from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LendingClub in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of LendingClub from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LendingClub has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.83.

In other LendingClub news, Director Michael P. Zeisser acquired 14,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.19 per share, for a total transaction of $232,035.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,317 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $74,134.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,473 shares of company stock worth $655,358 over the last quarter. 3.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LendingClub Corp. operates as an online marketplace that facilitates loans to borrowers and investments. Its products include unsecured personal, secured auto refinance, patient, and education finance loans. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

