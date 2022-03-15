Comerica Bank Reduces Position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,594 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 14,652 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RCM. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,241,189 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $71,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,158 shares during the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 2,319,322 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $51,048,000 after acquiring an additional 857,490 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,138,521 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $69,079,000 after acquiring an additional 596,012 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,506,682 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $33,293,000 after acquiring an additional 539,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 709.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 459,539 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $10,115,000 after acquiring an additional 402,753 shares during the last quarter. 41.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, R1 RCM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.13.

NASDAQ:RCM opened at $23.86 on Tuesday. R1 RCM Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.71 and a fifty-two week high of $27.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of -11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The healthcare provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. R1 RCM had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $398.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

