Comerica Bank Sells 11,418 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,656 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 11,418 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 561.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,678,651 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $720,239,000 after purchasing an additional 16,703,651 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,475,909 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $310,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924,762 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,517,613 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $238,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934,018 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,279,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,632,906 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $279,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LVS shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, January 16th. Bank of America cut Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.69.

Shares of LVS opened at $32.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.47 and a beta of 1.33. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $31.75 and a 1 year high of $66.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.44% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and the United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

