Comerica Bank Sells 1,708 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,708 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RE. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

In other Everest Re Group news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. sold 3,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.67, for a total transaction of $1,001,986.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RE opened at $272.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.69. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $234.87 and a 52-week high of $307.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.62.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $9.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.23 by ($0.11). Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 33.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.96%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.75.

About Everest Re Group (Get Rating)

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.