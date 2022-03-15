Comerica Bank Sells 4,680 Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,493 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 4,680 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in NuVasive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in NuVasive by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,926 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in NuVasive by 3,406.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,139 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in NuVasive by 145.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,050 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in NuVasive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $48.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.99. NuVasive, Inc. has a one year low of $45.45 and a one year high of $72.61. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14.

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). NuVasive had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $302.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of NuVasive from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.67.

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

