Comerica Bank Sells 4,904 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,904 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Silgan were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Silgan during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Silgan by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silgan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Silgan by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Silgan by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Silgan alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Silgan from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Silgan from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Silgan from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.40.

Shares of SLGN opened at $44.08 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.10 and a 12 month high of $45.83. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.77.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.34%.

In other news, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 6,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $276,014.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 4,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $193,102.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,941 shares of company stock worth $4,332,185. Company insiders own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminum containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.