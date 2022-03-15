Comerica Bank Sells 87,995 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 87,995 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in ABB were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in ABB by 187.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,196,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082,548 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ABB by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,501,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $583,843,000 after acquiring an additional 676,372 shares during the period. Makena Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ABB during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,531,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in ABB by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,375,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,604,000 after acquiring an additional 309,580 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in ABB by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,542,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,463,000 after acquiring an additional 273,011 shares during the period. 9.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ABB shares. HSBC lowered shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of ABB from CHF 31 to CHF 32 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ABB has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.12.

Shares of ABB opened at $33.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.30. ABB Ltd has a twelve month low of $30.07 and a twelve month high of $39.11.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. ABB had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.537 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 1.65%. ABB’s payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

