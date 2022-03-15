Comerica Bank Trims Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,543 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,763 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHKP. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,004,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977,355 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $119,675,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 395.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 647,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,158,000 after purchasing an additional 516,582 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,054,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,276,000 after purchasing an additional 298,230 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,448,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,835,000 after purchasing an additional 252,213 shares during the period. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

CHKP has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.64.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $134.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.03. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $107.85 and a 12 month high of $149.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $599.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.42 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 37.64%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.