Comerica Bank Trims Stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,471 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,564 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the 2nd quarter worth $241,000. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 8,659 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $534,346.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

BLKB opened at $61.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.21 and its 200-day moving average is $72.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 509.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Blackbaud, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.81 and a twelve month high of $86.96.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. The company had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.84 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BLKB shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Blackbaud from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

