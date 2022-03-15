Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,727 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 895.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 939,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,628,000 after acquiring an additional 845,393 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 39,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 310.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 42,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 6,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total transaction of $252,454.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas raised Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Commercial Metals from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.78.

CMC stock opened at $41.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.20. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $26.98 and a 12-month high of $41.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.05.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

