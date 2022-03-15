Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 22nd. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ELP stock opened at $6.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.33. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $7.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELP. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 25,199 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 92,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 9,678 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 90,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 72,037 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 136,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 49,364 shares during the period. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Power Generation and Transmission (GET), Power Distribution (DIS), Telecommunications (TEL), GAS, Power Sale (COM), and Holding Company (HOL). The GET segment include production of electricity from hydraulic, wind, and thermal projects (GER) and also provides services of transmission and transformation of electric power.

