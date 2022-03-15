Comparing Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) and G Medical Innovations (NASDAQ:GMVD)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) and G Medical Innovations (NASDAQ:GMVD – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This table compares Inovio Pharmaceuticals and G Medical Innovations’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inovio Pharmaceuticals $1.77 million 358.96 -$303.66 million ($1.45) -2.08 G Medical Innovations N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

G Medical Innovations has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and G Medical Innovations, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inovio Pharmaceuticals 0 5 1 0 2.17 G Medical Innovations 0 0 0 0 N/A

Inovio Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $12.40, suggesting a potential upside of 310.60%. Given Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Inovio Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than G Medical Innovations.

Profitability

This table compares Inovio Pharmaceuticals and G Medical Innovations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inovio Pharmaceuticals -17,104.84% -62.49% -53.30% G Medical Innovations N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.3% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Inovio Pharmaceuticals beats G Medical Innovations on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B. Weiner on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, PA.

About G Medical Innovations (Get Rating)

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd. engages in the development of mobile and e-health solutions and monitoring service platforms. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment includes the development, manufacture and marketing of trans-telephonic and wireless diagnostic equipment for the medical industry and consumer market. The Services segment comprises cardiac monitoring services of MCT, Patch, Event, Extended Holter, and Pacemaker. The company was founded in August 2014 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.