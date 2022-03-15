Comparing ResMed (NYSE:RMD) & Sigyn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SIGY)

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) and Sigyn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SIGY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares ResMed and Sigyn Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ResMed 15.16% 28.12% 17.62% Sigyn Therapeutics N/A -659.12% -188.39%

63.8% of ResMed shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of ResMed shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 78.5% of Sigyn Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ResMed and Sigyn Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ResMed $3.20 billion 10.82 $474.51 million $3.55 66.64 Sigyn Therapeutics N/A N/A -$1.26 million N/A N/A

ResMed has higher revenue and earnings than Sigyn Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

ResMed has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sigyn Therapeutics has a beta of -1.3, suggesting that its share price is 230% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for ResMed and Sigyn Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ResMed 0 4 7 0 2.64 Sigyn Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

ResMed currently has a consensus price target of $259.71, indicating a potential upside of 9.78%. Sigyn Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $0.93, indicating a potential upside of 102.17%. Given Sigyn Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sigyn Therapeutics is more favorable than ResMed.

Summary

ResMed beats Sigyn Therapeutics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ResMed (Get Rating)

ResMed, Inc. engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. The Sleep and Respiratory Care segment engages in the sleep and respiratory disorders sector of the medical device industry. The Software as a Service segment engages in the supply of business management software as a service to out-of-hospital health providers. The company was founded by Peter C. Farrell in June 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About Sigyn Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a development-stage therapeutic technology company, which focuses on the treatment of life-threatening inflammatory conditions that are precipitated by cytokine storm syndrome. The company was founded by James A. Joyce and Craig P. Roberts on December 15, 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

