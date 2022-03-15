Comparing UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) and West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG)

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) and West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) are both mid-cap construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for UFP Industries and West Fraser Timber, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UFP Industries 0 2 4 0 2.67 West Fraser Timber 0 0 5 1 3.17

UFP Industries currently has a consensus target price of $89.83, suggesting a potential upside of 8.05%. West Fraser Timber has a consensus target price of $134.93, suggesting a potential upside of 50.46%. Given West Fraser Timber’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe West Fraser Timber is more favorable than UFP Industries.

Profitability

This table compares UFP Industries and West Fraser Timber’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UFP Industries 6.20% 28.94% 17.07% West Fraser Timber 28.02% 39.91% 28.52%

Dividends

UFP Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. West Fraser Timber pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. UFP Industries pays out 9.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. West Fraser Timber pays out 3.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. UFP Industries has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. UFP Industries is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares UFP Industries and West Fraser Timber’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UFP Industries $8.64 billion 0.60 $535.64 million $8.59 9.68 West Fraser Timber $10.52 billion 0.88 $2.95 billion $26.61 3.37

West Fraser Timber has higher revenue and earnings than UFP Industries. West Fraser Timber is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UFP Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.7% of UFP Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.2% of West Fraser Timber shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of UFP Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

West Fraser Timber beats UFP Industries on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UFP Industries (Get Rating)

UFP Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes. The Construction segment engages in factory-built housing, site-built residential construction, concrete forming, and commercial construction, which represent the business units. The company was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

About West Fraser Timber (Get Rating)

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials. The firm operates through the following segments: Lumber, North America Engineered Wood Products, Pulp & Paper, Europe Engineered Wood Products, and Corporate. The company was founded by Henry Holman Ketcham Jr, Samuel Kendall Ketcham, and William Peters Ketcham on January 28, 1955 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

