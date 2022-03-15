Comparing Vintage Wine Estates (VWE) & The Competition

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “Beverages” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Vintage Wine Estates to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vintage Wine Estates and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vintage Wine Estates $220.74 million $9.87 million 825.83 Vintage Wine Estates Competitors $11.96 billion $2.00 billion -25.35

Vintage Wine Estates’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Vintage Wine Estates. Vintage Wine Estates is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.6% of Vintage Wine Estates shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.3% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are owned by institutional investors. 54.9% of Vintage Wine Estates shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Vintage Wine Estates and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vintage Wine Estates N/A 2.83% 1.35% Vintage Wine Estates Competitors -32.43% -153.36% -21.83%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Vintage Wine Estates and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vintage Wine Estates 0 0 3 0 3.00 Vintage Wine Estates Competitors 275 1269 1445 32 2.41

Vintage Wine Estates presently has a consensus target price of 14.00, indicating a potential upside of 69.70%. As a group, “Beverages” companies have a potential upside of 115.24%. Given Vintage Wine Estates’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vintage Wine Estates has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Vintage Wine Estates beats its competitors on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Vintage Wine Estates Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. produces wine. It offers products through other retail stores. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Santa Rosa, California.

