Compound Price Reaches $104.59 on Top Exchanges (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. Compound has a total market cap of $694.14 million and $51.01 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound coin can currently be bought for about $104.59 or 0.00263945 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Compound has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000054 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 126.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,636,758 coins. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

