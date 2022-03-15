Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $21.53 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,025 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 9.2% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $21,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 33,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 11,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NYL Investors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.97. 52,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,903,110. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $53.20 and a 12 month high of $65.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.23.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

