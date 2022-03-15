Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Stock Price Down 5.7% Following Analyst Downgrade

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.7% during trading on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $55.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Confluent traded as low as $28.09 and last traded at $28.37. 48,980 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,411,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.07.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Confluent from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Confluent from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Confluent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. DA Davidson upgraded Confluent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.78.

In other news, Director Neha Narkhede sold 166,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total transaction of $10,370,020.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total value of $575,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 800,692 shares of company stock worth $38,074,789.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFLT. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,452,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,130,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the second quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 79.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.29 and a 200-day moving average of $64.59.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $119.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.80 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 51.90% and a negative net margin of 88.38%. Confluent’s revenue was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

