ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 479,500 shares, a growth of 33.2% from the February 13th total of 360,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 164,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, Director William Thompson sold 2,805 shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $91,667.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNOB. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 11.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 82.4% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 190.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 4,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

NASDAQ CNOB opened at $33.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.26. ConnectOne Bancorp has a one year low of $23.91 and a one year high of $37.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.73.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $74.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.15%.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of ConnectOne Bank. It offers personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis, revolving lines of credit, commercial mortgage loans, and residential mortgages. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.