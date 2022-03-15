Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.80 Million

Analysts forecast that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) will report $15.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Consolidated Water’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.60 million and the lowest is $15.00 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consolidated Water will report full-year sales of $65.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $65.00 million to $66.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $75.30 million, with estimates ranging from $74.00 million to $76.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Consolidated Water.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWCO opened at $10.16 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.89. Consolidated Water has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $15.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Water in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Water in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 8.1% in the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 13,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Consolidated Water during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.

