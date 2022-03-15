ContentBox (BOX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $462,567.62

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. ContentBox has a total market capitalization of $462,567.62 and approximately $169.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ContentBox coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ContentBox has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ContentBox alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00010380 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.75 or 0.00229836 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000075 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000310 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000166 BTC.

ContentBox Profile

BOX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

Buying and Selling ContentBox

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ContentBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ContentBox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.