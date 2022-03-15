Contrasting DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) and MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY)

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Rating) and MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY – Get Rating) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DENSO and MonotaRO’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DENSO $46.57 billion 0.97 $1.18 billion $1.63 17.66 MonotaRO $1.73 billion 5.82 $159.71 million $0.32 62.72

DENSO has higher revenue and earnings than MonotaRO. DENSO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MonotaRO, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for DENSO and MonotaRO, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DENSO 0 1 0 0 2.00 MonotaRO 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

DENSO pays an annual dividend of $0.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. MonotaRO pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. DENSO pays out 30.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MonotaRO pays out 9.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Risk and Volatility

DENSO has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, MonotaRO has a beta of 0.18, suggesting that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares DENSO and MonotaRO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DENSO 5.07% 6.61% 3.98% MonotaRO 9.24% 31.87% 19.68%

Summary

MonotaRO beats DENSO on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DENSO (Get Rating)

DENSO Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive component and systems, industrial products, and home appliances. It operates through the following business divisions: Automotive, Consumer Products, Industrial Products, and New Business Fields. The Automotive division develops and manufactures powertrain control systems, gasoline and diesel engine management systems, semiconductor sensors, micro electronic devices, car and bus air conditioning systems, telematic products, body electronics, windshield wiper systems, power windows, power steering, and power sliding doors. The Consumer Products division offers CO2 refrigerant heat-pump water heaters, central air conditioners, and home energy management systems (HEMS). The Industrial Products division provides factory automation products such as industrial robots and programmable logic controllers. It also handles automatic identification products such as bar-code readers, quick response (QR) code readers, and integrated circuit (IC) card-related products. The New Business Fields division deals with energy management, agriculture technology, security, community network solution, healthcare, biotechnology, and electric powe

About MonotaRO (Get Rating)

MonotaRO Co., Ltd. engages in the sale of maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) supplies through e-commerce. Its products include cutting tools, bearings, fasteners, industrial equipment, and safety devices. The company was founded by Kinya Seto on October 19, 2000 and is headquartered in Amagasaki, Japan.

