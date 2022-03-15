Contrasting Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) & Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI)

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Rating) and Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Manhattan Bridge Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.6%. Sun Communities pays an annual dividend of $3.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Manhattan Bridge Capital pays out 116.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Sun Communities pays out 100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Manhattan Bridge Capital has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Sun Communities has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

This table compares Manhattan Bridge Capital and Sun Communities’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manhattan Bridge Capital $6.81 million 9.81 $4.42 million $0.43 13.51 Sun Communities $2.27 billion 8.72 $392.25 million $3.32 51.50

Sun Communities has higher revenue and earnings than Manhattan Bridge Capital. Manhattan Bridge Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sun Communities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.3% of Manhattan Bridge Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.6% of Sun Communities shares are held by institutional investors. 28.8% of Manhattan Bridge Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Sun Communities shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Manhattan Bridge Capital and Sun Communities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manhattan Bridge Capital 64.99% 11.93% 7.80% Sun Communities 16.73% 5.55% 3.07%

Risk and Volatility

Manhattan Bridge Capital has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sun Communities has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Manhattan Bridge Capital and Sun Communities, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Manhattan Bridge Capital 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sun Communities 0 1 5 0 2.83

Manhattan Bridge Capital currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.48%. Sun Communities has a consensus price target of $211.83, indicating a potential upside of 23.90%. Given Sun Communities’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sun Communities is more favorable than Manhattan Bridge Capital.

Summary

Sun Communities beats Manhattan Bridge Capital on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Manhattan Bridge Capital (Get Rating)

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. engages in originating, servicing, and managing a portfolio of first mortgage loans. It offers short-term, secured, non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition and construction of properties located in the New York Metropolitan area. The company was founded by Assaf N. Ran in 1989 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

About Sun Communities (Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc. provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities. The Home Sales and Rentals segment offers manufactured home sales and leasing services to tenants and prospective tenants of its communities. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.

