Contrasting TuSimple (TSP) and The Competition

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) is one of 77 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer integrated systems design” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare TuSimple to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for TuSimple and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TuSimple 0 2 12 0 2.86 TuSimple Competitors 383 1993 2959 58 2.50

TuSimple currently has a consensus price target of $49.60, suggesting a potential upside of 421.01%. As a group, “Computer integrated systems design” companies have a potential upside of 35.58%. Given TuSimple’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TuSimple is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TuSimple and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TuSimple $6.26 million -$732.67 million -1.17 TuSimple Competitors $1.82 billion -$51.69 million 55.78

TuSimple’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than TuSimple. TuSimple is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.5% of TuSimple shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.8% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.3% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares TuSimple and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TuSimple -11,702.17% -85.13% -59.23% TuSimple Competitors -361.68% -41.97% -6.48%

Summary

TuSimple competitors beat TuSimple on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About TuSimple (Get Rating)

TuSimple Holdings Inc., an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology. Its AFN is an ecosystem that consists of L4 autonomous semi-trucks, high definition digital mapped routes, terminals, and TuSimple Connect, a cloud-based autonomous operations oversight system. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in San Diego, California.

