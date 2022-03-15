Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Shares Gap Up to $15.20

Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.20, but opened at $15.82. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación shares last traded at $16.04, with a volume of 12,561 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VLRS. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.41.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 2.61.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 5,223 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 3,637 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 146.2% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 4th quarter worth about $1,066,000. 53.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile (NYSE:VLRS)

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

