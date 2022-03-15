Convex Finance Market Capitalization Tops $936.55 Million (CVX)

Convex Finance (CVX) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 15th. Convex Finance has a market cap of $936.55 million and approximately $29.30 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Convex Finance has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar. One Convex Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $17.37 or 0.00044315 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002552 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00044912 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,599.06 or 0.06629807 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,201.58 or 0.99997436 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00040848 BTC.

About Convex Finance

Convex Finance’s total supply is 86,290,451 coins and its circulating supply is 53,909,304 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Convex Finance Coin Trading

