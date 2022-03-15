Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) Insider Purchases $19,462.50 in Stock

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating) insider Somasundhar Venkatasubramanian acquired 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $19,462.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Cooper-Standard stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.96. The company had a trading volume of 45,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,214. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.07. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.99 and a twelve month high of $47.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $152.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 3.16.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported ($2.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.71) by ($0.23). Cooper-Standard had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 47.88%.

CPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark downgraded shares of Cooper-Standard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cooper-Standard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cooper-Standard by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,987,289 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $66,945,000 after purchasing an additional 63,948 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Cooper-Standard by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,090,744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,854,000 after purchasing an additional 84,080 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cooper-Standard by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,343,223 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,102,000 after purchasing an additional 20,314 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Cooper-Standard by 1,485.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,005,647 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,536,000 after purchasing an additional 942,225 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cooper-Standard by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 576,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,916,000 after purchasing an additional 21,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Cooper-Standard Holdings, Inc engages in the manufactures sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer and anti-vibration systems. Its products include rubber & plastic sealing, fuel & brake lines, fluid transfer hoses and anti-vibration systems. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Northville, MI.

