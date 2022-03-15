Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 904,500 shares, an increase of 34.2% from the February 13th total of 674,200 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 257,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

In related news, Director Oss Stephen A. Van acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.09 per share, with a total value of $110,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Edwards acquired 22,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.74 per share, with a total value of $200,146.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 55,400 shares of company stock valued at $589,711. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Cooper-Standard by 148.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 20,475 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cooper-Standard by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 555,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,102,000 after buying an additional 12,192 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 151.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,463 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,915,000 after purchasing an additional 143,479 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 63.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,963 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard in the second quarter worth approximately $242,000. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on CPS. StockNews.com lowered Cooper-Standard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Benchmark lowered Cooper-Standard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of Cooper-Standard stock opened at $8.67 on Tuesday. Cooper-Standard has a one year low of $7.99 and a one year high of $47.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.07. The company has a market cap of $147.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 3.16.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported ($2.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.71) by ($0.23). Cooper-Standard had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 47.88%.

Cooper-Standard Holdings, Inc engages in the manufactures sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer and anti-vibration systems. Its products include rubber & plastic sealing, fuel & brake lines, fluid transfer hoses and anti-vibration systems. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Northville, MI.

