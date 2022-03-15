Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,910 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 182.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 63,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 41,331 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 59,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 491.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 90,744 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 144.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 77,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. 69.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CORT shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial started coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

Shares of CORT opened at $23.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.52. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $15.82 and a 1 year high of $26.33.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 30.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

