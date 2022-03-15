Cornichon (CORN) Reaches Market Cap of $1.09 Million

Cornichon (CORN) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. Over the last seven days, Cornichon has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Cornichon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0722 or 0.00000175 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cornichon has a market cap of $1.09 million and $334.00 worth of Cornichon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cornichon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001896 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00044880 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,717.02 or 0.06597868 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,959.86 or 0.99464785 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00039659 BTC.

About Cornichon

Cornichon’s total supply is 15,360,466 coins and its circulating supply is 15,118,618 coins. Cornichon’s official Twitter account is @cornfieldfarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cornichon is cornichon.ape.tax

According to CryptoCompare, “CORN is designed to be the governance token for CORN. It is claimed that once deposited in the pool, the stakers don’t need to do anything and will continue to receive CORN token rewards from providing liquidity going forward. “

Cornichon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cornichon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cornichon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cornichon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cornichon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cornichon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.