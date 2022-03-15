Corp Apache Sells 4,000,000 Shares of Kinetik Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:KNTK) Stock

Kinetik Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) major shareholder Corp Apache sold 4,000,000 shares of Kinetik stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $232,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kinetik stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.70. The stock had a trading volume of 5,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,737. Kinetik Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $51.70 and a 12 month high of $91.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 3.31.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Kinetik in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock.

Altus Midstream Co engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

