Cosmos (ATOM) Market Cap Reaches $7.79 Billion

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for approximately $27.21 or 0.00068908 BTC on major exchanges. Cosmos has a total market cap of $7.79 billion and $773.91 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,486.15 or 1.00011969 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001234 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00021380 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000048 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00017029 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $100.82 or 0.00255349 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

ATOM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos . Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Buying and Selling Cosmos

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

