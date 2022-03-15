CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.950-$1.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.15 billion-$2.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.22 billion.CoStar Group also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.270-$0.280 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP traded up $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,730,783. CoStar Group has a 12 month low of $49.00 and a 12 month high of $101.05. The company has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a PE ratio of 76.18, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 11.78, a current ratio of 11.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.52 and its 200 day moving average is $78.35.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $506.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.24 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CoStar Group will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSGP. Citigroup dropped their target price on CoStar Group from $110.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered CoStar Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $107.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on CoStar Group from $115.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CoStar Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.22.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in CoStar Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 698,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,210,000 after purchasing an additional 8,955 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 692,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,768,000 after buying an additional 283,942 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after buying an additional 9,099 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth about $2,079,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

