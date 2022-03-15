CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.270-$0.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $510 million-$515 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $520.71 million.CoStar Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.950-$1.020 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSGP. TheStreet cut CoStar Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $115.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.22.

Shares of CoStar Group stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,730,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 11.78 and a current ratio of 11.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.35. CoStar Group has a 52 week low of $49.00 and a 52 week high of $101.05. The company has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a PE ratio of 74.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.90.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $506.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.24 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CoStar Group will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

